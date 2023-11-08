Former Colts Super Bowl Champ Dies at 41
‘LEFT HIS MARK ON MANY’
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday that Matt Ulrich, a former Super Bowl champion with the team, recently died at 41. The circumstances of Ulrich’s death were not disclosed. The former Colt was a husband and father of four pre-teen sons, according to a biography page for the Profitable Ideas Exchange, the company he worked for in Bozeman, Montana. He played two seasons in the NFL, both in Indianapolis, and won the Super Bowl during the team’s 2006 season just a year after he captained Northwestern University’s football team. Ulrich is seen smiling ear-to-ear in photos taken on the field after the Colts’ Super Bowl triumph, holding the Lombardi Trophy. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay said. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”