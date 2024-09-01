Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Wins Silver in Paralympics
SURE BEATS AN IMMUNITY IDOL
While he might not have won his season of the long-running CBS reality series Survivor, Ryan Medrano was a winner at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris Saturday. Medrano, who spoke movingly on Survivor of his experiences with cerebral palsy, won silver in the men’s 100-meter T38 final. He scored the medal with a time of 10.97, a personal record for the 27-year-old—and right on the heels of Team USA’s Jaydin Blackwell, who grabbed the top spot with a world record-setting time of 10.64. “Having Jaydin running like lightning, that's helped me push myself that much faster,” Medrano told USA Today after the race. Deadline reports that Medrano's Paralympic career blossomed thanks to one of his Survivor rivals, Noelle Lambert. Lambert, also a Paralympic athlete, told Medrano about the Games and encouraged him to try out. Medrano will compete in the men’s 400-meter and long jump events in the coming days; Lambert, also repping for Team USA in Paris, will be in the running for medals in the women’s 100-meter and long jump. Other Olympians to have competed on Survivor include Crystal Cox (Survivor: Gabon), Katrina Radke Gerry (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers) and Elizabeth Beisel (Survivor: Island of the Idols).