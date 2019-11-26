CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Charged With Rape, Assault

    ARRESTED

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office

    Former Survivor contestant Silas Gaither has been charged with rape and aggravated assault in Tennessee in connection with a 2018 incident, authorities said Tuesday. Gaither, 41, was arrested Monday and released the next day after posting a $50,000 bond, jail records show. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, he was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on May 10, 2018, though the details remain unclear. Gaither was a contestant on Survivor in 2001 and was the fifth person voted off the CBS reality show’s third season.

    Read it at New York Daily News