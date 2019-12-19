Former Taliban Hostage Cleared of All Charges in Sexual-Assault Trial
Joshua Boyle, a former Taliban hostage who was accused of abusing his wife after they were released, was reportedly cleared of all charges in his sexual-assault trial Thursday. According to The Guardian, the 36-year-old faced 19 charges—including criminal harassment and administering a noxious substance—for allegedly abusing his wife, Caitlan Coleman, when they returned to their native Canada following their 2017 release. Boyle and Coleman spent five years in captivity, during which time Coleman had three children. Ontario Superior Court Justice Peter Doody reportedly ruled that there was not enough evidence to support Coleman’s claims, and said her testimony was “inconsistent.” Doody also reportedly doubted much of the evidence Boyle presented for his case. “I do not believe her, just as I do not believe Mr Boyle,” the judge said.