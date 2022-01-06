Antonio Brown Walks Back Tom Brady Jab After Accidentally Tweeting Out His Own Bank Info
‘DON’T GET IT TWISTED’
Antonio Brown seems to be reconsidering going scorched earth. On Thursday, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer praised his former teammates, including quarterback Tom Brady, saying, “Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me.” This came shortly after he’d deleted a barrage of screenshots he shared on social media previously, showing an exchange of messages between himself and Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero. Over text, Guerrero had agreed to pay back the outstanding balance of a $100,000 fee Brown had paid him given that “we’re not going to work any more.” Guerrero asked him where to send the money, adding, “Big hugs my friend.” But on social media, Brown called both Guerrero and Brady out over it. “Imagine your QB trainer charges you 100k then doing no work must be was a part of these guys plans all along,” he commented on Twitter. On Instagram, he tagged Brady and Guerrero, writing, “how u even work wit people like this! This what I was dealing wit.” Brown also made the seeming mistake of including his bank information, which he’d sent to Guerrero, in the screenshots.