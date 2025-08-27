Former Tennis Star, 44, Reveals Surprising Pregnancy With Enrique Iglesias

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova is expecting her fourth child with singer Enrique Iglesias.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Kournikova, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in singles and No. 1 in doubles, is halfway through her pregnancy.

The 44-year-old hasn’t played tennis competitively in more than 20 years but still remains a familiar face in the tennis world due to her string of endorsement deals.

Her star burned so bright around the turn of the century that she reportedly made $50 million in income off the court before the age of 18.

Kournikova reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 1997, losing to her future doubles partner and world No. 1 Martina Hingis. J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Voted the “sexiest woman alive” in 2002, her partnerships with brands including the Boys and Girls Club of America and the sports bra maker Berlei made her a ubiquitous presence on TV and one of the most-searched athletes of the early 2000s.

A string of injuries derailed her career on the court, however. She suffered a stress fracture in her foot, a back sprain, and an adductor strain in rapid succession, cutting her career short in 2003.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias in New York City in 2003. The two media darlings met in 2001 and have three children together. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

The injuries interrupted a remarkable rise that took Kournikova from humble roots in Moscow to winning multiple Grand Slams alongside tennis legend Martina Hingis.

Kournikova and Iglesias, 50, started dating in 2001 after meeting on the set of the music video for “Escape.”

“She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot,” Iglesias told People in a 2023 interview about the start of their relationship.

The couple has a pair of fraternal twins, Lucy and Nicholas, born in 2017, and a daughter, Mary, who was born in 2020.

They own two sprawling homes in Miami, where Iglesias has lived since the late 90s.

Kournikova has appeared as a celebrity coach on The Biggest Loser and played in occasional exhibition tournaments for charity since leaving the WTA tour.

In January, fans expressed concern after the Russian was spotted being wheeled around in an orthopedic boot at an outdoor shopping mall in Miami.