Former Titanic Sub Passenger: Massive Waiver Listed Death ‘3 Times on Page 1’
‘SO DARK DOWN THERE’
As a desperate search continues for the submersible that went missing Sunday night during a trip to the Titanic wreck, one former passenger of OceanGates’ Titan revealed details of his trip, including the repeated death warnings. Mike Reiss, showrunner for The Simpsons, said he signed “a long, long waiver that mentions death three times on page one” before his expedition last year. “Death is always lurking, it’s always in the back of your mind,” he told the New York Post. Reiss claimed he received little to no training prior to the voyage, and described the deep-sea vessel as the size of a minivan with its seats removed. After hitting the ocean floor, the sub sailed around “powered by engines that look like desktop fans” and helmed by a video-game controller, Reiss said. “We spent about 90 minutes just hunting around,” he said. “It’s just so dark down there.” When they finally found the Titanic, the divers only had 20 minutes to look through a porthole the size of a washing machine door. Reiss said he paid more than $100,000 for the experience.