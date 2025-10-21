An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on Monday caused many popular apps and online services to crash, and even affected services in the bedroom. The company Eight Sleep, which offers “Pod” mattress covers that operate on autopilot via the internet—adjusting temperature, elevating your body, and playing integrated soundscapes to enhance sleep—had to apologize after reports emerged that users experienced problems controlling the bed and setting it to offline mode, causing some beds to overheat or remain in positions that disrupted sleep. “The AWS outage has impacted some of our users since last night, disrupting their sleep. That is not the experience we want to provide, and I want to apologize for it,” posted the CEO of Eight Sleep, Matteo Franceschetti, on Monday. In response, users on X who purchased the “Pod” for $2,000 or more voiced their frustrations. “Would be great if my bed wasn’t stuck in an inclined position due to an AWS outage. Cmon now,” one user posted on X. After 6 p.m. ET on Monday, AWS noted that all services returned to normal operations, yet some Eight Sleep users called for the systems to be modified so beds could work offline in the future.
Shop with ScoutedThis Device Reduces Snoring and Sleep Apnea Without a MaskELITE SLEEPTake control of your sleep by using the eXciteOSA for just 20 minutes a day.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free AutumnSOBER OCTOBERWhether you're cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
Shop with ScoutedHere's How to Score a Free Red Light Therapy PanelHOT COMMODITYFor a limited time, Peak Saunas is offering a free medical-grade red light therapy panel with every sauna purchase.
Former ‘Today’ Show Host Bryant Gumbel, 77, Hospitalized
Retired sportscaster and former Today co-host Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalized after a “medical emergency”, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Sources told the outlet that the 77-year-old was taken to a local hospital from his Manhattan apartment building on Monday evening, and remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. A family member reportedly told TMZ that Gumbel is “okay” but provided no further details about his condition or why he was taken to the hospital. Gumbel began his television career in 1972 as a sportscaster for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. He worked for NBC for nearly 25 years, serving as a co-anchor for its Today show for 15 years before moving on to host CBS’s Public Eye and The Early Show. Gumbel also became the first Black journalist to receive a Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on HBO’s series Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which he hosted from 1995 to 2023, when he officially retired. His older brother, Greg, who was also a broadcaster, died last year at age 78, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has contacted Gumbel’s representatives but received no immediate response.
Trump critics are flooding the company that is demolishing part of the White House with one-star reviews. Maryland-headquartered Aceco LLC is facing backlash for destroying a portion of the East Wing, which houses the first lady’s offices, to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom. “Destroying ‘The People’s House’ with no regard for their permission,” read a one-star review on Google Maps. “Deplorable act no matter the reason.” Another person added, “The White House is a Historical Landmark. How is this legal?” The company’s rating dropped at one point to 1.8 stars, until Google revised it to 4.1. Former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta also questioned the project in a Monday post on X. “So any president can just start destroying portions of the White House? Is that how this works?” he wrote. Trump’s 90,000-square-foot project is expected to be completed “long before” the end of his presidency, according to White House officials. “They’ve wanted a ballroom for 150 years,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “And I’m giving that honor to this wonderful place.” The ballroom marks the White House’s first structural change since the Truman Balcony was added in 1948.
Ryan Coogler’s hit horror movie Sinners is being resurrected, just in time for Halloween. The vampire flick, starring Michael B. Jordan as not one but two blues-playing gangsters, will return to select IMAX theaters across the country for one week only beginning Thursday, Oct. 30, just ahead of Halloween weekend. The film, which is written and directed by two-time Oscar nominee Coogler (Black Panther), broke records when it premiered in April, delivering the biggest opening weekend for an original story since Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019. The film retained a captive audience through its second week and beyond, in large part due to word of mouth praise for the filmmaking, acting, and unique story, which blends Southern gothic storytelling with a bit of vampirism in the 1930s Jim Crow South. The movie, which opened on April 18 and maintained an impressive audience through mid-July, ended up with a total box office haul of nearly $370 million globally. Sinners is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, and the biggest horror movie by far. Outfits from the film are listed as some of this year’s most sought-after Halloween costumes, according to Gizmodo, so fans of the film will likely jump at the chance to see the movie on the big screen once more.
A Las Vegas-bound flight from Boston was forced to return on Monday night after a 37-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky, became “verbally abusive” on board. The JetBlue plane left Logan International Airport at 8:18 p.m. and almost made it to Buffalo, New York, before turning back to the Massachusetts capital. At 10 p.m., JetBlue operations notified troopers that the plane was returning to the gate due to a “non-compliant passenger who had been verbally abusive,” according to state police. The Airbus A321 made a safe landing at 10:30 p.m. The man is being summoned to appear in court for interfering with the flight crew, state police said. His name has not been released. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we addressed this situation,” the airline said in a statement. Back in August, another JetBlue passenger at Logan got into trouble with the law after stripping completely naked at a gate. State troopers quickly swarmed him and hauled him away.
Singer Doechii suffered a toe-curling calamity at her show after falling down a slide, after her heel got caught. She was singing her hit “Denial is a River” on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, wearing little more than lingerie and heels, when she approached the slide. Just after starting down it she jolted, seemingly catching something which TMZ reports to have been her shoe. She then slipped round onto her front, squeaking down the slide before being dumped on the floor in a salmon-like fashion. She exhibited professionalism, however, by instantly getting up and continuing the show. The Tampa, Florida, native’s popularity exploded in 2021, signing with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records the following year. In July, the virtuoso rapper played the world-famous Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. The “Anxiety” singer, 27, has also enjoyed huge success on streaming services, with scores of her tracks receiving hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify. In February, she became only the third woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
A woman who tried to kill a cockroach with a lighter and flammable spray accidentally set her apartment building on fire, killing one resident. According to the BBC, the woman is in her 20s and told police in Osan, South Korea, that she had used this cockroach-killing method before. The neighbor who died in the fire was reportedly in her 30s and lived with her husband and 2-month-old baby. She reportedly tried to escape the blaze by climbing out of the window of her fifth-floor apartment and into the window of the adjacent unit. While her husband and baby successfully made it across, the woman fell and was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Local media reports that eight other residents inhaled smoke and were injured, but their lives are not in danger. Osan police held a pre-arrest interrogation, and the woman could be charged with negligent arson and negligent homicide. The police will conduct further investigations into the case before transferring it to the prosecution.
A man who faked his own death and fled the country to escape rape allegations has been sentenced after an international game of cat and mouse. Nicholas Rossi was handed a jail term of five years to life in the first of two sentencing hearings in northern Utah, per the BBC. He was convicted in separate trials in August and September for the 2008 rapes of two women in the state, with the second sentencing due next month. Judge Barry G. Lawrence said Rossi was a “serial abuser of women” and the “very definition of a flight risk.” He said Rossi “took on an alias and, even in response to this case, refused to admit who he was.” In February 2020, an obituary of Rossi appeared online, saying he had died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In reality, the Rhode Island native, real name Nicholas Alahverdian, had fled to Scotland under the alias of Irish orphan Arthur Knight. His ruse came unstuck when he was admitted to hospital in Glasgow with COVID in 2022, and staff there recognized him from an Interpol wanted poster. He appeared in court in Scotland in a wheelchair and was extradited back to the U.S. in January 2024.
A plane that hit a mystery object at 36,000 feet, forcing it to make an emergency landing with an injured pilot, may have hit a weather balloon. United Airlines Flight 1093 was traveling from Denver to Los Angeles on Thursday when it had to divert to Salt Lake City. The Boeing 737 MAX’s windshield was shattered, and burn marks were left on the cockpit metal, sparking confusion about what could have caused it. John Dean, CEO of weather balloon firm WindBorne, thinks he may be able to help shed a little light. “I think this was a WindBorne balloon,” he said in a post on X. ”We learned about UA1093 and the potential that it was related to one of our balloons at 11 p.m. PT on Sunday and immediately looked into it. At 6 a.m. PT, we sent our preliminary investigation to both NTSB and FAA, and are working with both of them to investigate further.“ One of the pilots was left bloodied in the incident, with passengers onboard saying it was “really scary.” The Daily Beast has contacted WindBourne for more information.
The executive chairman of Soho House, Ronald Burkle, has had an application rejected for the second time to build a mansion in a village in the English Cotswolds. The 72-year-old businessman was hoping to build a six-bedroom country house on nearly 120 acres of farmland, which would have included a gun room, wine store, stables, gardens, pool house, and a solar farm, as well as a new lake. The village of Little Tew, where Burkle planned to build his mansion, currently consists of around 150 houses and a church. The first rejection for the Roman Pantheon-inspired mansion came in 2022, as the design was not deemed a “truly outstanding development.” One resident of Little Tew said the plans were “more suited to Disneyland than the village,” and another called it “truly outstanding grotesquery,” The Independent reported. In response to resident critiques, Burkle told The Daily Mail, “My English grandmother taught me, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all,’ so I won’t react to comments from people I’ve never met.” Planners turned down Burkle’s second application, as it would bring “substantial harm” to the conservation area. In 2020, Burkle bought Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for $22 million. “I tend to have too many houses,” he told The Wall Street Journal after buying Jackson’s estate, refusing to disclose the “non-defensible” number he owns.