Kellyanne Conway Sits for 5-Hour Deposition With Jan. 6 Committee
GOSSIP GIRL
Former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was interviewed on Monday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to NBC News. The one-time top Trump aide was questioned for five hours behind closed doors, emerging periodically for breaks. She explained to reporters intermittently throughout the day that she was “here voluntarily,” did not invoke her Fifth Amendment right in response to any questions, and would not be working on former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid for the White House. Sources familiar with the Jan. 6 committee’s thinking told CNN that panel members had question Conway about her conversations with Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, including a specific alleged conversation in which Trump acknowledged to her that he’d lost the race to “fucking Joe Biden,” as was first reported in the Jonathan Lemire book The Big Lie. The Jan. 6 committee is expected to publish its findings ahead of the end of the year, presumably without having deposed Trump himself, who was subpoenaed for his testimony “on or about” Nov. 14, apparently without success.