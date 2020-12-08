Read it at Daily Mail
Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has signed a multi-million dollar deal to write a book about her time in the White House, the Daily Mail reports. The exact price tag is unknown, but is expected to exceed former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s $2 million advance for his memoir. While the Daily Mail quotes an anonymous insider stating that Conway will write “the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president,” she has publicly remained loyal to Trump, campaigning for his re-election and speaking at this year’s Republican National Convention.