Former Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Denies Involvement With Project 2025, Ad Says Otherwise

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller claimed he has “never been involved with Project 2025” in a post on X on Saturday, however, a video on the Project 2025 YouTube channel says otherwise. Following in former President Donald Trump’s footsteps, Miller tried to deny he has had any involvement with the plan, that has been described as, “ridiculous and abysmal,” by his former boss. Unfortunately for Miller, he appears in a video on the Project 2025 website entitled “Project 2025 Presidential Administration Academy.” Miller addressed the Biden-Harris campaign X account which shared a screengrab of Miller in the video, telling followers on X “I know you’re upset because your candidate has soft pudding for brains, but that’s not a recruitment ad. A while back I made a video for students on how to build skills. I have never been involved with Project 2025, not one word. But keep hoaxing, losers. Hoaxes are all you have.” Miller isn’t the only Trump administration official linked to Project 2025. Former Trump assistant Spencer Chretien, former Trump Office of Personnel Management Chief of Staff Paul Dans and Trump advisor Troup Hemenway appear in the video and are listed on the Project 2025 website as creators of the plan. Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt also appears in the video right after Miller.