CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Inks Book Deal

    ‘ENOUGH’

    Cassidy Hutchinson

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide who became a star witness at the Jan. 6 committee hearings, apparently has more to say. Hutchinson, who worked closely with then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has inked a book deal. Her memoir Enough will be released by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 26. “She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history,” the publisher said in a press release.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ,