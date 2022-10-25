Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks to Meet With Jan. 6 Investigators

CHEAT SHEET
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is set to meet with the Jan. 6 committee to give a deposition Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The former White House communications director’s deposition was first reported by The New York Times, which said she will sit for a transcribed interview with investigators. One of Trump’s longest-serving aides, her testimony comes after the committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capital riot voted to subpoena testimony from Trump earlier this month. The twice-impeached former president responded with a lengthy rant on Truth Social in which he reiterated his long-running claims that his election victory had been “stolen.”