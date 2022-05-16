Ex-Trump Aide Pens Kids Book With ‘King Donald’ and ‘Hillary Queenton’
CHILD’S PLAY
A former aide to Donald Trump has written a not-so-delightful children’s book that revisits propaganda pushed by the former president that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The book by Kash Patel, who nearly became the head of the CIA under Trump, includes characters like the hero “King Donald” and his nemesis “Hillary Queenton,” along with a shifty knight, clearly meant to refer to Adam Schiff, according to The Guardian, which has seen a copy. The book, titled The Plot Against the King, even brings back the Steele dossier, referencing it in a creative passage, “Hillary wrote that paper and had her sneaky slugs slide into the steel box.” It is unclear who the audience for the children’s book is, or if it is simply written for a child to better cater to many of Trump’s followers.