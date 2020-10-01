Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Resigns Due to ‘Overwhelming Stress’ After Breakdown
UNMANAGEABLE
President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale announced Wednesday that he would resign from his current position as a senior adviser, citing “overwhelming stress.” The move comes just days after he was detained by Florida police when his wife said he was planning to harm himself with one of his many guns. Parscale said in a statement: “I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.” The Daily Beast confirmed with the campaign that Parscale has resigned. His wife Candice previously told police that he had physically abused her in their Fort Lauderdale home but denied the claim in a statement Wednesday. The former campaign manager is also under investigation over his use of millions of dollars of campaign funds. The Trump campaign has already started scrubbing Parscale from its website and other online materials.