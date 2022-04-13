Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Removed From North Carolina Voter Rolls
BOOTED
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was removed from North Carolina’s state voter rolls by county election officials after they said they discovered he was registered to vote in both North Carolina and Virginia. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections said that Meadows was removed after having voted in Virginia and not North Carolina in the 2021 election. Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault stated it is normal for individuals to be removed from voter rolls in this manner. The news comes after the State Bureau of Investigation said in early March that it was looking into allegations of voter fraud involving Meadows. Reports emerged at that time that Meadows had registered to vote in September 2020 with the address of a mobile home that he had never stayed at, according to the home’s former owner.