Trump’s Former Defense Secretary Tells Bill Maher He Is ‘Definitely Not’ Voting for Ex Boss

Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Defense revealed on Friday that he will not be voting for his former boss who announced he had fired him in a tweet.

On Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host asked Mark Esper whether he would be voting for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“I’m definitely not voting for Trump, but I’m not there yet,” he replied. When Maher pressed him, Esper doubled-down.

“There’s no way I’ll vote for Trump, but every day that Trump does something crazy, the door to voting for Biden opens a little bit more, and that’s where I’m at,” Esper said. Shortly after the 2020 presidential elections, Trump tweeted that Esper had been “terminated,” and would be replaced by Christopher C. Miller.

Esper’s on-air comment came just after Esper had explained his fears about Trump being a “threat to democracy.”

“The first year of a second Trump term will look like the last year of the first Trump term, in other words, with all the craziness,” Esper explained, adding that Trump will be looking to hire people who are loyal above all else.

In June, Esper said that if the allegations that Trump shared classified information were proven true, then he could not be trusted with the nation’s secrets.

If Esper is looking for some insane Trump antic to push him over the edge towards voting for Biden, on Friday Trump posted a video on Truth Social depicting his opponent with his hands and feet tied.

“This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you’re calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by,’” said the Biden campaign’s communication director, Michael Tyler.