Trump Shares Shock Image of Joe Biden in Social Media Video

Donald Trump took some time off from attacking the daughter of the judge in his upcoming criminal trial in New York to share on social media a video that includes an image of President Joe Biden with his hands and feet tied.

According to the Truth Social post, the video was recorded Thursday amid Trump’s visit to Long Island to attend the wake for a New York Police Department officer. The image of Biden appears on the tailgate door of a truck on the highway.

Trump made no comment alongside the post, except for sharing when the video was allegedly recorded. However, Biden’s campaign soon called out the post.

“This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you’re calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by,’” Michael Tyler, the campaign’s communication director, told The Washington Post. “Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously—just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign, in a statement to The Post, turned the blame on Democrats.

“That picture was on the back of a pick up truck that was traveling down the highway,” Cheung said. “Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

Other images implying violence that Trump has amplified include him holding a baseball bat next to the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, whose case against Trump over falsified business records resulted in charges being brought against him last March. Bragg has received death threats dating back to when Trump threatened “potential death and destruction” if he were indicted.

That case is set to begin April 15. Earlier this week, Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump barring him from attacking court staff and their families, among other people, though there doesn’t appear to be a restriction on Trump criticizing Merchan or his family.

In response to Trump’s attacks on Merchan’s adult daughter, Bragg has asked Merchan to expand the gag order.