D.A. Probing Trump Receives Envelope With White Powder and Death Threat
‘DEATH AND DESTRUCTION’
With a potential indictment looming in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an ominous warning from the former president of “potential death and destruction” if he’s charged, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office received an alarming package on Friday. According to NBC News, D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office received an envelope addressed to “Alvin” containing a mysterious white powder and a note saying, “Alvin - I’m going to kill you.” Within three hours, the powder was deemed to be harmless, according to the New York Post, but the threat was clear. Since falsely predicting his imminent arrest this week, Trump has been riling up his most die-hard followers with a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, including one in which he called Bragg an “animal” and another in which he is depicted swinging a baseball bat at a picture of the D.A.