Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Now Facing Attorney Conduct Probe
WORSE AND WORSE
Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump during his bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election, is being investigated in Colorado by the office that oversees attorney discipline in the state. The probe comes after Ellis—who until recently was a resident of Colorado and licensed to practice law in the state—pleaded guilty in Georgia on Tuesday to aiding and abetting false statements and writings about election fraud. Under the plea deal, Ellis will avoid a conviction, and her record will be scrubbed clean if she adheres to the terms of the agreement. A conviction obligates a lawyer licensed to practice in Colorado to notify the state’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel within 14 days. “I can disclose that an investigation has been opened and the matter... is pending with our office,” Jessica Yates, Colorado’s attorney regulation counsel, told Colorado Newsline. Yates said earlier in the week that the kind of probe Ellis now faces could lead to “discipline, an alternative to discipline, or other action.”
Editor’s Note: This cheat has been updated to specify that Ellis was not formally convicted of a crime as part of her guilty plea.