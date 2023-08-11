Read it at Semafor
Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, whose falling out with the former president has been well publicized, is considering running for Congress as a Democrat. Cohen told Semafor he is deciding on whether to make the leap in a primary challenge against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), a longtime member of the New York Democrats and a member of the House Judiciary Committee. “I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,” Cohen told Semafor. Cohen lives on Manhattan’s East Side, placing him in New York’s 12th congressional district.