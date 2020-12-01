Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Cites QAnon Promoter in Voter Fraud Lawsuit
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell called in the cavalry in her long-shot lawsuit to overturn the presidential results in Georgia, filing an affidavit from former 8kun administrator Ron Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins, who does not have experience with election software, said he quit the online forum—best known as ground zero for the QAnon conspiracy theory —in November. Notably, Watkins’ affidavit does not directly allege fraud, instead saying machines used in Georgia “may enable voter fraud by unethical officials.” Georgia’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger—a Republican who Trump endorsed in 2018—has denied these allegations, and Powell’s legal challenges have repeatedly been rebuked in court.
Some, including former 8kun administrator Frederick Brennan, have alleged that Watkins and his father Jim are behind the QAnon account, citing his access to the site’s custom “tripcodes,” a digital signature applied to posts on the forum. The Watkins family has denied these allegations.
You can read the affidavit here: