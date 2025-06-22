Trump’s Iran Attack Gets Thumbs Up From ‘Warmonger’ He Fired

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has come out “unequivocally” in support of President Donald Trump’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities after previously ripping the MAGA figurehead’s understanding of Middle East politics as “delusional.”

On Sunday, Bolton—whom Trump fired in 2019 after a short stint as his adviser—told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Sunday State of the Union that Trump “made the right decision for America.”

He added, “I think we are on the verge of potentially seeing regime change in Iran as part of that.” ADVERTISEMENT

Former National Security Adviser Bolton once called Trump’s understanding of Middle Eastern politics “delusional.” The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bolton further said Trump’s strikes as having the potential for “huge change in the Middle East.”

He added, “It was a decisive action. It was the right thing to do. I thought somebody should do it for a long time, and it’s better late than never.”

In a follow-up tweet to his appearance, Bolton added, “The Iranian regime is weak and very vulnerable. The populace is tired of poor economic policy and the ayatollahs’ corruption. This regime is in trouble, especially after last night.”

The Iranian regime is weak and very vulnerable. The populace is tired of poor economic policy and the ayatollahs' corruption. This regime is in trouble, especially after last night. pic.twitter.com/ZOniZsLYse — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 22, 2025

Bolton’s comments came in stark contrast to his previous description of as “delusional” on the Middle East.

“It’s a point that nobody can refute or confirm one way or the other. He doesn’t have any idea what to do in the Middle East in this situation,” Bolton told CNN last year after Iran launched an aerial attack on Israel, Politico reported.

On the heels of Bolton’s unceremonious exit from the White House, Trump ripped his former top aide as a “warmonger” to the press earlier this year, The Independent reported. In a 2020 X post, Trump also alleged that America would be in “World War Six by now” if he listened to Bolton.

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Amid fears that America’s interjection into the Israel-Iran conflict would plunge the nation into World War III, Trump’s top officials and pundits have insisted that the bombing was necessary to usher in a “time for peace.”

In a Sunday interview with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, Vice President JD Vance insisted that “we’re not at war with Iran.”

“We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program,” he added.

Vice President JD Vance backed up the Trump administration’s messaging that the U.S. is not at war with Iran. He added, “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.” Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed revenge.

“The warmongering and lawless Administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a comment delivered from the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Time magazine reported.

Pointing out the irony of Bolton now backing Trump, journalist Jeremy Scahill shared the former national security adviser’s appearance on X, adding, “John Bolton, who Trump denounced in his first term as a ’warmonger’ when he fired him, heaps praise on Trump for … being a warmonger.”