Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Suggests Jews at Fault for Boarding Nazi Trains
‘HARMFUL NARRATIVES’
Michael Flynn, the MAGA martyr who spent just over three weeks as Donald Trump’s national security adviser in 2017, suggested in a speech this month that Jews were to blame for their extermination in the Holocaust. In a speech at a so-called “unity rally” at a Michigan church on Aug. 4, Flynn recalled a trip he’d taken to Auschwitz. His tour group was taken to a train station, he said, and what “bothered” him while walking through the site was the idea that a mother would willingly hand over her child to be stuffed “like a sardine into a train.” Flynn added that he approached the tour guide with this thought: “I’m asking him, ‘So tell me, what were the rules for the guards?’ Because there wasn’t many guards. But there were thousands, thousands of people ... that just said, ‘Okay, here’s my child,’ and get on the train.” Responding to Flynn on Twitter, the Auschwitz Memorial said that his remarks “[oversimplified] the dire circumstances [Jews] faced during the Holocaust,” adding that his words were “wrong” and risked “perpetuating harmful narratives.” Flynn, who is currently in his third year of touring a Christian nationalist roadshow around the country, has previously drawn criticism for his assertion that there should be “one religion” in the United States.