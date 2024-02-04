Former Trump Official Dies Days After D.C. Carjacking
SENSELESS
A former Trump official who was shot during a violent carjacking spree in Washington, D.C. on Monday night has passed away, Fox 5 DC reports. Mike Gill, a married father of three who served in the Trump administration from 2016 to 2019, was described as in “very critical condition” in the wake of the shooting, and his wife, Kristina Gill, confirmed to Fox 5 on Saturday that he didn’t make it. “It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled,” she was quoted saying. “In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.” Gill had reportedly been waiting to pick Kristina up from work on Monday when he was attacked by a gunman who police say went on to carry out several more carjackings before being shot by cops.