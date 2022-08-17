Allen Weisselberg Will Agree to Testify Against Trump Companies If Called: Report
TAKEDOWN
Allan Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former longtime money man, is expected to implicate other Trump companies when he formally accepts a plea deal in court Thursday, according to Rolling Stone. The former CFO will plead guilty to his role in a 15-year tax fraud scheme in a deal that will spare him a hefty prison sentence. According to Rolling Stone, the plea includes his acknowledgement that he conspired with other Trump-owned companies. He has also agreed to testify against The Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation in an October trial should prosecutors want to call him to the stand. If so, he is expected to repeat what he shares in court this week. Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to hiding $1.7 million in income taxes through extensive off-the-books perks which included a swanky rented apartment, two Mercedes-Benz cars, and trickledown benefits that offered an opulent lifestyle to his children and grandchildren.