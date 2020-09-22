Trump’s Former Russia Adviser: U.S. Increasingly Seen as ‘Object of Pity’
‘EATING OURSELVES ALIVE’
Trump’s former Russia adviser told CNN Tuesday that the world increasingly sees the United States as a nation to pity and that its global standing is eroding. “We are increasingly seen as an object of pity, including by our allies, because they are so shocked by what’s happening internally, how we’re eating ourselves alive with our divisions”" said Fiona Hill, a witness in the impeachment hearings. “We’re the ones who are creating all this. It’s not the Russians or the Chinese or anyone else,” she stated outright. “We are doing this to ourselves.” When asked to elaborate, Hill went on to say that the nation’s myriad domestic issues are to blame, from the “bungled” coronavirus response to longstanding racial and political divisions. She emphasized that the U.S. needs to recommit to NATO in order to restore its status among the world nations.