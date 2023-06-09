Former Trump White House Flack Raj Shah Is Out at Fox News

CHEAT SHEET
Raj Shah, a former Trump administration mouthpiece, quietly left his job as senior vice president of Fox last month, according to CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter. Shah made headlines earlier this year when his texts and emails were exposed Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network. Dominion said in a filing that those communications showed Shah knew claims the election had been stolen from Donald Trump were bogus, “and yet, when Fox repeatedly aired clearly false allegations about Dominion, Shah ignored the truth and sat on his ability to intervene.” No reason was given for his departure, and Fox spokesperson Brian Nick said, “We appreciate his service and wish him the best on his next endeavor.”