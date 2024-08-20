Former Trump White House Spox to Speak at DNC
‘PROUD TO BE SUPPORTING HER’
Former Trump White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, as confirmed by herself on X. As one of the leading “Republicans for Harris,” Grisham will represent the pack of Trump officials who have since soured on the former President at the convention. “I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” Grisham said in a statement to CBS News. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.” Grisham replied to a story on X about her speaking slot, writing, “We’ll, I’m doing a thing tonight. #RepublicansForHarris.” Grisham was also spotted alongside Olivia Troye, former national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence and another MAGA defector, in Chicago on Monday night, although it is unconfirmed if Troye will be speaking. Grisham added she is “proud to be supporting her (Kamala)” despite their differences, adding that Harris will “defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”