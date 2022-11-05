Former Twitter Exec Divulges Two Biggest Dangers of Elon Musk’s Ownership
WATCH YOUR BACK
After Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover resulted in mass lay-offs at the social media platform, former exec Sunil Singhvi has shared two of his biggest concerns as the company moves forward. While chatting with the BBC, the former director of media partnerships talked about the challenges Twitter might face in the coming years. First on the docket: Musk’s own use of the platform. “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that situation, if your leader is having thoughts and just spewing them out into the world, it’s quite easy for the business itself to be impacted by [a] swinging lurch of thoughts from one minute to another,” Singhvi said. On top of Musk’s tendency to voice his opinions on the platform, Singhvi also voiced his concerns about the safety of the platform moving forward—15 percent of the Trust of Safety team were laid off in yesterday’s firing rounds. “My concern for Twitter is that, if something erupts, something changes, if there’s a big story in the world, we’re in a position now where Twitter has less resources to guarantee the safety of its users, and to make sure that misinformation and abuse doesn’t spread like wildfire,” Singhvi added.