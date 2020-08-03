Former UCLA Gynecologist Now Faces 20 Sex-Crime Charges
FACING CHARGES
The former UCLA gynecologist charged last year with sexual battery and exploitation while working for the university has been charged with more than two dozen additional sexual crimes. James Mason Heaps, who was charged in 2019 with one count of sexual exploitation of patients and two counts of sexual battery by fraud, now faces a total of 20 charges. Heaps pleaded not guilty Monday to eight more counts of sexual exploitation of patients, two more counts of sexual battery by fraud, and now also faces seven counts of sexual penetration of a person unconscious of the nature of the act by fraudulent representation. The California Department of Consumer Affairs is continuing its investigation into the matter. Heaps is being held on $650,000 bail and could face more than 67 years in prison.