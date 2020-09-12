Conor McGregor Arrested for Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure in Corsica

Read it at Daily Mirror
Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has been forced to withdraw from a charity event in France after he was arrested for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure at a bar, according to Daily Mirror. He was preparing for a 180km trip from Corsica to Monaco intended to raise awareness for water safety but was taken into police custody amid allegations. “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” his representative said. “He has been interviewed and released.”