Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay $250k in Sexual Assault Case

In a statement following the decision, the woman said she would now be able to move on with her life.

Dublin , Ireland - 22 November 2024; Mr Conor McGregor leaves court, accompanied by his partner Dee Devlin, after the court announced the jury's decision in the civil action case, P Ní Laimhin v McGregor & Anor, in High Court 24 at Chancery Place in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
A civil jury found former UFC Champion Conor McGregor liable in a sexual assault case on Friday, ordering him to pay $257,000. According to the woman who brought the case against McGregor, the former fighter “brutally raped and battered” her in December 2018, leading to post-traumatic stress disorder and severe bruising. She also alleged in her testimony that McGregor put her in a chokehold several times during the encounter and threatened to kill her. The jury, which included eight women and four men, deliberated for around six hours in the High Court in Dublin, Ireland, before ultimately siding with her, reported Associated Press. Outside of the courthouse, the visibly shaken woman said she would now be able to move on with her life. In his testimony, McGregor alleged that the woman’s claims came after they had consensual sex. McGregor later took to X and said he’d be appealing the verdict. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages,” McGregor said. “I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed.”

