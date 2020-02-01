Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Retires From State Department

Read it at CNN
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch—who found herself at the center of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump—has resigned from the State Department after serving nearly three decades. CNN reports that the highly respected career diplomat left sometime in the last two weeks without a formal announcement. She was removed from her post in Ukraine in May 2019 after a targeted campaign against her by Trump and his associates. Yovanovitch testified in open session and privately in the House impeachment inquiry. Since then, she has been serving as a fellow at Georgetown University.