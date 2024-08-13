Former University of Kentucky Student in Viral N-Word Attack Vid Pleads Guilty

A white former University of Kentucky student who was filmed attacking a Black student and spouting racial slurs pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday, according to a report.

Sophia Rosing, 23, abused student desk clerk Kylah Spring at a residence hall in Nov. 2022. Shocking footage quickly went viral online, with Rosing soon banned from campus and fired from a school influencer role.

Rosing pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication, her attorney, Fred Peters, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He said his client now faces 12 months in jail, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 fine.

“Her life has been on hold for the past 18 to 20 months,” Peters told the Herald-Leader. “She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology.”

On the night of the incident, Rosing went into Boyd Hall on the U.K. campus and started making derogatory remarks toward Spring, including racial slurs, according to the arrest report. Video of the drunken rampage shows Rosing spewing over 200 slurs in 10 minutes, and she continued using slurs when the cops showed up. She also bit one of the officers, the arrest report says.

The video caused uproar, with a large on-campus demonstration held to show solidarity with Spring and denounce racism.

At the time, Peters announced that Rosing would be withdrawing from the college. “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady,” he told NBC News, adding that he would get her “into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation.”