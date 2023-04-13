Ex-Capitol Cop Gets Home Incarceration for Jan. 6 Conviction
‘SHOCKING CONDUCT’
A former Capitol Police officer was sentenced to 120 days of home incarceration Thursday following an October conviction for obstruction of justice related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty on account of deleting his messages with Capitol rioter Jacob Hiles after the latter began speaking with the FBI. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged,” Riley wrote to Hiles. “Just looking out!” Riley will serve his home imprisonment sentence as part of a two-year probation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Riley, said his actions were “shocking conduct for any member of law enforcement,” according to NBC News.