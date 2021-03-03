George W. Bush’s Top Terrorism Adviser Hired by ‘Call of Duty’ Publisher
Frances Townsend, a former U.S. Homeland Security adviser under President George W. Bush, is joining top video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the company announced Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, Townsend will oversee corporate compliance. Townsend served as Bush’s top terrorism adviser from 2004 to 2008; as The Washington Post reported in 2005, she was the “public face defending [the Bush administration’s] controversial election-season decision to raise terrorist threat levels” to orange. Townsend has spent much of her public service career cautioning against terrorist attacks which did not materialize. Activision Blizzard publishes several video game series, among them Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. Townsend will monitor U.S.-China relations, according to the Journal.