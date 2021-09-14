Former U.S. Intel Operatives Charged With Hacking on Behalf of UAE
MERCS WITH MALWARE
Three members of a clandestine team of more than a dozen former U.S. intelligence operatives, recruited by the United Arab Emirates to surveil other governments and enemies of the state, will face federal charges in the United States. According to Justice Department documents filed Tuesday, the former cyber-agents—Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke—will face charges of conspiring to violate hacking laws and military export restriction violations.
“Defendants used illicit, fraudulent, and criminal means, including the use of advanced covert hacking systems that utilized computer exploits obtained from the United States and elsewhere,” the department filing reads, “to gain unauthorized access to protected computers in the United States and elsewhere and to illicitly obtain information.” The hackers’ team, made up largely of ex-National Security Agency agents, was codenamed Project Raven; Reuters first reported its existence in 2019.