Former U.S. Marine May Have Been ‘Lured’ to China Before Arrest, Lawyer Claims
‘GRAVE SIGNIFICANCE’
A former U.S. Marine Corps pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers may have been “lured” from Australia to China by security agencies before his arrest in October, his lawyer said. Daniel Duggan, 54, now faces extradition to the U.S. over his alleged crimes. Speaking outside an extradition hearing in Sydney on Monday, Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis said his client had been “security cleared” by the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation in connection with an aviation license in Australia, but the clearance was revoked and an arrest warrant issued as he flew home from China. While such a “lure” is legal under U.S. law, it would be a “a matter of grave significance” if Australian authorities had greenlit Duggan’s security clearance to give “a false sense that he would be able to return to Australia.” “We are exploring at this stage whether or not he was lured back to Australia by the U.S., where the U.S. knew he would be in a jurisdiction where he would be capable of being extradited,” Miralis added.