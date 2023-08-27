Former U.S. Swimming Champion Died of Fentanyl Poisoning: Cops
‘HUGE HEART’
The autopsy of a former champion swimmer whose mysterious death in the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this year prompted a criminal investigation has revealed she suffered a fentanyl overdose, according to local police. The Virgin Islands Police Department said Saturday that Jamie Cail, 42, died of “fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content,” citing the Aug. 22 autopsy report by the Virgin Islands medical examiner’s office. The news release comes six months after Cail was found unresponsive by her boyfriend at their home. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Cail had been working at a local coffee shop at the time of her death, but it was her prior career as an athlete for which she was best known. She was a part of the gold-medal-winning U.S. relay team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships, and won a silver medal at the 1999 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Brazil. “She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR at the time. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”