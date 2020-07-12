Former USA Gymnastics Coach Arrested on Lewdness Charges
A former USA Gymnastics coach has been arrested by Las Vegas police and charged with 14 felony counts of lewdness with a minor under 14, authorities say. Terry Gray, 52, previously coached the women’s national team but was suspended from coaching last year by U.S.A. Gymnastics. He worked as a coach in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015 but it was not immediately clear how much of that time was spent coaching the national team. Authorities did not disclose details about Gray’s alleged crimes but Stephen B. Wolfson, the district attorney of Clark County in Nevada, told The New York Times the lewdness charge means the victim was touched “with the intent of arousing or appealing or gratifying the victim or the offender.”
“This isn’t just any gymnastics coach,” attorney John C. Manly told the Times. Manly, who represents more than 200 athletes in a lawsuit against U.S.A. Gymnastics over its handling of sex abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar, said: “This is somebody who coached national team athletes, world champion athletes and Olympic athletes.”