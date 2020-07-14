Former VA Nursing Assistant Pleads Guilty to Murdering 7 Patients

Read it at USA Today
A former West Virginia nursing assistant on Tuesday pleaded guilty to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in connection with the deaths of seven veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Reta Mays allegedly injected the veterans with lethal amounts of insulin, which caused their blood sugar levels to plummet. Mays now faces a life prison sentence. The charges come two years after the beginning of a criminal investigation into the suspicious deaths of 10 veterans at the Clarksburg medical center, who were all elderly and staying in the same ward of the hospital.