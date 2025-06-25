Reality Star’s Singing Panned by ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge

A month after her documentary My Mom Jayne revealed the identity of her biological father, Mariska Hargitay is sharing the stunning story of how she discovered the truth. Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Hargitay said she only uncovered her true parentage at age 25, while visiting a super-fan of her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, to view his “overwhelming” collection of Mansfield memorabilia. The fan asked Hargitay if she wanted to see a photo of Italian singer and entertainer Nelson Sardelli, unaware that she had never heard the rumor that she was the product of an affair between him and Mansfield, who died in 1967. Until then, Hargitay believed her biological father was bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, Mansfield’s husband from 1958 to 1964. “I think that he couldn’t believe that I didn’t know. I was 25, how could I not know?” recalled Hargitay. The Law & Order: SVU star, 62, says she immediately confronted Hargitay, who had raised her from birth, but he denied the claim. However, while the revelation was “incredibly painful,” Hargitay says she didn’t let it damage her relationship with Mickey, who died in 2006. “He was everything,” she said of her late dad. “I felt like I knew what love was because of his commitment to me.”
Mariska Hargitay Says Fan Broke the News About Family Secret'HOW COULD I NOT KNOW?'The "Law & Order: SVU" star says the president of her movie star mom's fan club let her in on the long-kept secret.
Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
This Tinted SPF Is Like Golden Hour in a Bottle. The clean, mineral sunscreen imparts a filter-like glow while protecting the skin.
This Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive Skin. This hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says he has received so much hate for his positions on immigration that he is unable to live safely with his family. In a podcast interview with the New York Post, Homan said that “I don’t see my family very much. My wife’s living separately from me right now.” The immigration chief blamed the high number of “outrageous” death threats he’s received during his tenure. Homan has presided over more than 25,000 arrests and 70,000 deportations, according to government statistics. During the first Trump administration, Homan was acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017-2018, a tenure which led one journalist to describe him as the “intellectual father” of the administration’s family-separation policy. Homan also discussed the second Trump administration’s immigration policies on the podcast, claiming that it has created “the most secure border in the history of this nation.” “I wake up everyday like a kid in the candy store,” he said. “I got the greatest president of my lifetime down the hall.”
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
Mega oil and gas company Shell has rejected rumors that it may purchase struggling rival BP hours after speculation around the mega-merger increased BP’s stock. Early reports Wednesday saw BP’s shares jump 7 percent as The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets reported that Shell was in early talks to acquire BP for around $80 billion. Although whispers circulated earlier this year that Shell might make a bid for BP, marking the end to the 120-year-old company, the gas giant has now denied that talks are taking place. A spokesperson for Shell called The Journal‘s report “further market speculation” and said that “no talks are taking place.” They did not comment on whether talks had previously taken place. According to The Journal’s reporting, talks between company representatives were moving forward slowly while BP leaders consider the possibility. If the two companies combined, it would create a behemoth worth nearly $300 billion. Shell stock has decreased 0.6 percent today but the company has recently made record-high profits. BP, on the other hand, has lost almost a third of its market value in the past year, likely due to a failed green energy plan, rocky financial issues and boardroom turmoil. Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief executive, could not convince investors that it could recover after a failed attempt to become a net-zero energy company.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who became a right-wing media darling after shooting three men during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has stepped back from the limelight. After his acquittal, Rittenhouse, now 22, became a prominent figure in conservative media, appearing on Charlie Kirk’s podcast, Tucker Carlson’s show, and conservative speaking events. Rittenhouse began building his own fledgling media empire by releasing a book, a podcast, and featuring in a video game. His name and baby face were commercialized and memefied as a mascot of the gun-toting far-right. This year, however, Rittenhouse is no longer updating his podcast and has deleted his social media accounts. Judging from a February Facebook post from a gun store in Milton, Florida, the Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors, the “Kenosha Kid,” who once fielded approaches for internships on Capitol Hill, was reportedly working full-time, ringing up customers in the panhandle. But the gun shop owner, Chris Smith, claims that Rittenhouse has already left the store. Smith told Mediaite that Rittenhouse is “perfectly fine,” just “not interested in any news media.” Rittenhouse’s current whereabouts are unknown to the public, aside from the fact that he’s “doing something he’s passionate about,” Smith said, declining to elaborate.
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime Beauty’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Tom Sandoval’s return to TV is off to a solid start after the formerly disgraced reality TV star’s cover band, the Most Extras, competed on America’s Got Talent last night. Sandoval, whose infidelity on the show Vanderpump Rules spawned the ongoing ‘Scandoval’ saga (and several lawsuits), received praise after prancing around the stage vigorously in a green-sequined jacket, with golden make-up adorning his face. Former Spice Girl Mel B was the most enthusiastic after the band’s performance of A-Ha’s “Take on Me,” standing up as they finished and floating that the band could play her upcoming wedding. Sofia Vergara, who seemed to be the only judge unaware of the details of Scandoval, told the 42-year-old that he “looked amazing up there” and that he brought the judges joy. Not all of the judges were so sanguine on Sandoval’s musical potential, however. Simon Cowell said that “The vocals weren’t great, Tom. I’m gonna be honest with you.” Even so, Cowell joined the other three judges in unanimously sending the band into the next round of competition—where Sandoval will continue to try to put his past profligacy behind him.
Chris Robinson, a 24-year-old hurdler from Florida, found himself in a pickle on Wednesday when he inadvertently flashed the crowd mid-way through a race—and still managed to finish first. Just seconds into the 400m Men’s Hurdles at the Czech Republic’s Golden Spike Ostrava, Robinson’s shorts began to malfunction, exposing his uncovered genitals. Flustered commentators for the World Athletics global broadcast attempted to apologize to viewers for the accidental graphic imagery—just as their producers panned to a head-on view. However, as commentator Tim Hutchings, a retired long-distance runner, explained, the unfortunate “equipment failure” isn’t all that uncommon. “Perhaps in a race every two or three years, you see scenes like this from men and women,” he added. Despite Robinson’s repeated attempts to readjust his shorts, the problem only worsened when it came time for him to clear the hurdles, and the runner ended up exposed for most of the race. Lucky for him, he also ended up with a narrow lead over his competitors, somersaulting over the finish line in 48.05 seconds, just 0.6 seconds before the runner-up. Robinson celebrated by collapsing to the ground—face down, with his wardrobe malfunction out of view.
An American Airlines flight was caught on camera leaving a trail of smoke soon after it departed from Las Vegas. The plane, an Airbus A321 headed for North Carolina, was only in the air for about 10 minutes before it reported engine trouble and turned back to Harry Reid International Airport around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to local news and Flightradar24. People in the area reported hearing a loud boom overhead, and X user @MILKHJ posted a video of Flight 1665 heading for safety as its right engine flashed and emitted smoke. The plane, which is 12-years-old, landed safely, with no injuries reported among the 159 passengers and six crew members. The exact cause of the engine problem is unknown—the Federal Aviation Administration told News 3 that it will investigate the incident. In a statement to the Daily Beast, American Airlines said, “We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”
A lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella Wednesday morning at Asbury Park Beach in New Jersey. According to chief of the Asbury Park Fire Department, the 6-foot long umbrella went into the young woman’s left shoulder and came out through her back. Fire department and EMS personnel were forced to cut the umbrella stake into pieces before the woman, who was alert and conscious throughout the ordeal, could be transported to a hospital. It is unclear how exactly the impalement took place. Freak accidents involving beach umbrellas have occurred in the area before: In 2018, a gust of wind sent the spike of an umbrella careening right through the ankle of a British tourist in Seaside Heights, further down the Jersey Shore. More recently, a South Carolina woman died after a beach umbrella impaled her in the chest in 2022. The New Jersey woman was transported to nearby Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
Legendary L.A. Dodgers announcer Jaime Jarrín has expressed support for immigrants, saying he too fears being targeted by immigration officials even after spending seven decades in the United States. “It would not surprise me to have someone come to my door and ask for my papers,” Jarrín, a proud Ecuadorean immigrant, told NBC. The Dodgers ambassador, who spent 64 years as the team’s Spanish language announcer until his retirement in 2022, also praised the team for pledging $1 million to assist families impacted by raids and for recently denying ICE agents access to a stadium parking lot during a botched raid. “It pains me to see federal agents attempting to enter the stadium, my home, a spiritual place,” he added. His remarks come after the announcer made an emotional Instagram post in both English and Spanish, in which he praised immigrants for their contribution to America, and their courage in standing up to injustice. ”I am deeply proud of the thousands who have taken to the streets peacefully; standing tall, raising their voices, and refusing to be silenced. Your courage matters. Your presence matters,” he wrote. “Do not be afraid. Stay strong. Keep showing up. Let your voice be heard.”
The Simpsons has wrapped up its 36th season with a season finale that has shocked viewers with the death of none other than the show’s beloved matriarch, Marge Simpson. The episode, which skips ahead 35 years, shows Bart and Lisa Simpson growing apart after Marge’s death, the circumstances of which are not explained. However, a forgotten video from Marge brings the two together to reconcile their differences and save Homer from being sent to a nursing home in Florida, which has become a prison for seniors. Fans expressed their outrage on social media. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON,” one wrote. “What the f--- do you mean ‘Marge’s death’ huh? You b------s killed MARGE?” an angry fan tweeted. While the world of Springfield defies standard rules of space and time, many Simpsons deaths are permanent, including those of Blleding Gums Murphy, Maude Flanders, Edna Krabappel, whose character was retired after the death of actor Marcia Wallace died in 2013. However, far from losing fans, Marge’s mysterious future death seems to be renewing interest in the show, writes Screen Rant. The show, which has become bolder about killing off characters in recent years, may be correlated with a rise in show ratings, which in the past has been criticized as having jumped the shark.