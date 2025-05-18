Media

Mike Pence Shreds Trump for Dissing America While Abroad

FICKLE FRIEND

The former vice president said Trump’s critique of the War on Terror was a “disservice to generations of Americans who wore the uniform and who took the fight to our enemy.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Former Vice President Mike Pence tore into President Donald Trump for criticizing America’s War on Terror during his trip to the Middle East.

“I’ve never been a fan of American presidents criticizing America on foreign soil,” Pence said during a sit-down with NBC’s Meet the Press.

Trump had railed against “so-called nation-builders, neocons or liberal nonprofits” who failed to develop Afghanistan and Iraq during a stop-off in Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Mike Pence said it's a "bad idea" for Trump to accept a plane from Qatar.
Pence took a dim view of Trump's rhetoric, saying it was a "disservice" to U.S. servicemen. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“To have the president in Saudi Arabia questioning America’s global war on terror, and describing it as nation-building and interventionist—I thought was a disservice to generations of Americans who wore the uniform and who took the fight to our enemy,” the former vice president said Sunday.

Trump praised economic development in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi during his remarks.

“No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation-builders, neocons or liberal nonprofits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, and so many other cities,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to Marine One on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2025. President Trump is travelling to the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia will be the first stop on a four-day trip. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump used his stop off in Saudi Arabia to rail against the War on Terror. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Pence also gave his thoughts on the mounting furor over Trump’s decision to accept a $400 million luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari government, despite concerns over what the human rights-abusing petrostate may want in return.

‘SNL’ Donald Trump Defends Accepting Free Qatari PlaneEXCUSES, EXCUSES
Michael Boyle
Saturday Night Live, JAJ's Trump talking next to Emil Wakim's Mohammed bin Salman

“Qatar has a long history of playing both sides,” he said. “The very idea that we would accept an Air Force One from Qatar, I think ... it’s just a bad idea, and my hope is the president will think better of it.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPope Leo XIV Snubs JD Vance After Inaugural Mass
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Shares Unhinged Plan to Release ‘Terrorists’ On Justices’ Doorsteps
Jack Revell
PoliticsTrump Threatens ABC ‘SleazeBags’ Over Qatari Plane Coverage
Jack Revell
U.S. NewsRFK Jr.’s FDA Severely Restricts COVID Vaccine Use
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsPope Leo Jabs Trump With Vance in Attendance
Staff