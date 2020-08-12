Former Victoria’s Secret Mogul Les Wexner Agrees to Give Written Deposition in Epstein-Related Case
COMPROMISE
Leslie Wexner, the billionaire former Victoria’s Secret mogul, has reportedly agreed to answer written deposition questions amid a bitter legal battle between Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer and one of his accusers. In a newly unsealed letter to U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, Wexner’s attorneys suggested that the billionaire answer written questions after the Manhattan federal judge on Monday ordered the unsealing of correspondence between Wexner and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, who’s entangled in a defamation lawsuit with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, trafficked her to other men—including Dershowitz and Prince Andrew—though the lawyer has denied the claims. Hitting back, Dershowitz accused Giuffre of hatching a plan to “falsely accuse him of sex trafficking” in order to “extort a settlement from another party, namely Wexner.”
In the documents, the Victoria Secret’s mogul refused to testify or turn over documents requested by Dershowitz to support his countersuit claims that Giuffre wanted to extort Wexner. “We believe Mr. Wexner has no non-privileged information relevant to a claim or defense on Mr. Dershowitz’s allegations of an extortion scheme,” the unsealed June 2019 letter states. “As for the remaining allegations in the Lawsuit, we believe Mr. Wexner’s deposition would impose an unreasonable burden on him as his testimony would not be relevant and/or proportional to the needs of the Lawsuits and, in fact, is at best merely inadmissible extrinsic, collateral evidence.”