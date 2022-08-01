Ex-Putin Ally Chubais Hospitalized With Rare Disorder After Fleeing Russia
CAN CAUSE PARALYSIS
A former ally of Vladimir Putin and one of the top Kremlin advisers who mysteriously left Russia after resigning from the government in March has been hospitalized in an undisclosed Western location. Anatoly Chubais was in a critical condition Sunday, showing symptoms of a rare neurological disorder under which he lost feeling in his hands and legs. According to The New York Times, Chubais told Russian journalist and politician Ksenia Sobchak that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves and can cause paralysis. According to The New York Times, details are slim on what exactly happened to Chubais, who is said to be one the highest-level officials who was opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sobchak’s news channel revealed investigators wearing “chemical protection suits” were checking the room where he became ill.