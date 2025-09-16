Former VP Candidate Tim Walz Will Seek Re-Election for Governor

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter from Australia who asked him whether it was “appropriate” that the president is enriching himself while in office.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for his state visit to the U.K., Trump was asked by a journalist from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity” amid reports that Trump and his family have made billions since his return to power.

“Well, I’m really not. My kids are running the business. I’m here,” Trump replied before asking the reporter where he is from.

“In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me,” Trump said, “You know your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell them about you. You set a very bad tone.”

Trump then told the reporter “quiet” as he president tried to move on and take another question from the pool.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...