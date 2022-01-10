Former VP Spokesperson Symone Sanders Joins MSNBC, Will Host Weekend Show

Less than two weeks after leaving her post as Vice President Kamala Harris’s top spokesperson, Symone Sanders has landed her next job. MSNBC announced on Monday that Sanders has been hired by the network to host both a weekend show and another program on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. MSNBC said that both of her shows will launch this spring. Politico reported last month that Sanders, a former CNN contributor, had been in talks with multiple networks for an on-air role. MSNBC, however, had upped the ante over other channels by offering the longtime Democratic operative a potential hosting gig.