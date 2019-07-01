CHEAT SHEET
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following an incident with his wife in north Spokane, Washington, on Sunday. The former Washington Redskins quarterback is facing a fourth-degree assault charge, and has been scheduled to appear in court Monday, local station KHQ-TV reports. Last year, Rypien announced he believes he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a condition he thinks was caused by multiple concussions while playing in the NFL. He believes CTE has caused him to exhibit erratic and violent behavior as well as suffer from depression. He was a lead plaintiff in a CTE-related settlement involving 4,500 former players in 2013. A police report was previously filed against Rypien in November 2017 following an episode of alleged domestic violence with his wife, Danielle.