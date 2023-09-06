CHEAT SHEET
Ex-White House Aide Wins Congressional Dem Primary in Rhode Island
A former White House aide defeated a crowded field Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Gabe Amo, who worked in the administrations of both Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, is vying to replace Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat, and will now face off against Republican Gerry Leonard in November. He bested a number of opponents in the Democratic primary, including several state congresspeople and Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. If elected, Amo—who is the son of Ghanian and Liberian immigrants—would be the first person of color to represent the state in Congress.